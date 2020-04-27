Asamoah Gyan Dispels Rumours Of Bad Blood Between Him, Ghana Skipper Andre Ayew

Asamoah Gyan has made it known he doesn’t harbour ill feelings towards new Ghana’s Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

Rumours of a fall out between the two surfaced in the lead up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah stripped Gyan of the armband and handed it to Ayew.

It took the intervention of the Head of State Nana Addo for Gyan, who’s the country’s all time top scorer with over 50 goals, to return to the team after he unexpectedly announced his retirement.

But in a recent interview, the 34-year-old former Sunderland striker said there’s no bad blood between him and Andre.

He blamed outside forces for fuelling the perception of a discord between them.

“No I don’t have any problem with Andre, I think people (outside) created that impression sometimes we even laugh about it,” he told TV3 Sports.

“In life you don’t know people’s mind, I might talk to you right now but I might not like you but I have to talk to you.

“I see what is infront of me I don’t see what is behind me. For me what I see in Andre, I don’t have any problem…but behind I dont know (what he thinks of me) behind.

“Behind he doesn’t know what I also have behind…But from what I see, he is a positive guy, who knows his job, who is very passionate about his job, who laughs, who motivates people. That is the Andre I know,” he concluded.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu