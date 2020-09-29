He’s Not To Blame, Arteta Spares Lacazette Blushes In Arsenal Loss To Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to see his players frustrated following the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool but apportioned no blame to Alexandre Lacazette following his crucial miss.

Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota, on his home debut, all scored after Lacazette had been gifted the opener following a Robertson error to make it 61 home league matches unbeaten – just two short of the club record set between 1978/81.

Had the France international been sharper in front of goal, he could have made it 2-2 in a one-on-one with Alisson and when he was substituted 15 minutes from time, he covered his face with his shirt as he sat down on the bench.

“Obviously he had the best chance in the game to make it 2-2, and then again put us in a really strong position, but he had a great game,” Arteta said.

“He put in another incredible performance and I’m pleased with him. I want to see my players upset and angry when we lose a game.

“It is a really tough place to come, they are a really good side. We stayed in the game for almost the whole match.

“Having took the lead, we should have held that situation a bit better. We conceded the goal too early.

“We competed well knowing the difficult moments you will have when you come to Anfield; when we had the clear chances to make it 2-2 we didn’t take them.

“They want to win and this is what they are like, the mindset of the team. They go to any ground and want to win. They really believed we could come here and do it and for large periods of the game we were there.”

