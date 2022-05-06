Arteta Extends Contract As Arsenal Manager

Mikel Arteta has signed a new deal with Arsenal which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

‘I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,’ said Arteta.

‘When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan [Kroenke] has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

‘We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

‘We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.’

Arsenal also announced a new deal for Women’s team manager Jonas Eidevall, which runs until 2024.

‘It’s great,’ said Eidevall. ‘It allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I’m really looking forward to that.’

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke added: ‘My father [Stan Kroenke] and I are delighted to have extended both Mikel’s and Jonas’ contracts. It provides stability and clarity for the future and helps us all move forward together effectively.

‘Mikel’s commitment and passion are clear for everyone to see. We are confident that as we move forward, he will get us back to competing for the top trophies in the game.

‘Turning to Jonas, he has had a fantastic start to his career in England. He has done a terrific job with the team, and we are in contention for the title on the last weekend. We are confident that he will continue to take us forward in the years ahead.’

