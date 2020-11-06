Arteta Calls For VAR Introduction In Europa League Games Despite Comfortable Win

Mikel Arteta called for the introduction of the video assistant referee in Europa League group games despite Arsenal running out comfortable winners against Molde.

The Gunners reached the halfway point of Group B with a 100% winning record courtesy of a solid victory.

But it could have been more as Eddie Nketiah had what looked like a legal goal ruled out for offside after Nicolas Pepe’s pass, with Molde leading 1-0.

Unlike the Champions League, VAR is not being used in the group stages of the Europa League.

“I don’t think it makes any sense when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it,” said Arteta.

“So I don’t understand, we were complaining with the referee because we were told he was clearly onside and obviously it’s a situation that can clearly change the game.

“So I think it is something they have to look at and if possible change it.”

For the second time in three group games, the Gunners had to come from behind after Martin Ellingsen beat Bernd Leno from 25 yards following a superb pass by former Manchester United reserve player Magnus Wolff Eikrem.

After Nketiah’s disallowed goal, Arsenal equalised at the end of the first half.

Kristoffer Haugen put past his own keeper while trying to intercept Nketiah’s cross to Joe Willock before Sead Kolasinac blazed a great chance over the bar.

The Gunners took the lead when Molde substitute Sheriff Sinyan turned Willock’s pass across the six-yard area into his own net.

Substitute Bukayo Saka picked out Pepe to make it 3-1 before Willock scored a deserved late goal, as Arsenal went three points clear at the top of the group with three games remaining.

