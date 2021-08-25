Photos: Ex-Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Awards Liverpool Players, Coach

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger presented FIFA Awards to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and four players on Tuesday.

Wenger, who presently works as FIFA’s chief of global football development, visited the team’s training where he presented Klopp with best coach award.

Meanwhile, he gave Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara trophies to mark their inclusion in the 2020 FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11.

The 2020 FIFA Best Awards was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Wenger watched the session at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre and also caught up with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who he coached at Arsenal between 2011 and 2017.

