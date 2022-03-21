Arsenal Chef Bernice Kariuki Gifts Raila Personalized Jersey

Arsenal FC chef Bernice Kariuki gifted Raila Odinga a personalized jersey written “Azimio” at the back.

Raila, who is the presidential flag bearer for the Azimio La Umoja political formation, was recently in London for a series of meetings including with the diaspora population.

He alongside other coalition luminaries including governors Ali Hassan Joho and Charity, and Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed were present at the stadium as Liverpool hammered Arsenal 2-0 in the Premier League last week.

Born and raised in Jericho estate, in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Kariuki currently works as English Premier League club Arsenal’s first team chef.

She landed the role in 2021 as the popular club transitioned following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager.

Before working for the Gunners, Ms Kariuki had an exceptional career in the hospitality industry and has worked in several prestigious hotels in the United Kingdom (UK).

Some of the hotels she worked for include Dorchester Hotel and the Waldorf Hilton Hotel which are both based in London.

