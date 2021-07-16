Photos: Arsenal Unveil Ksh10,000 New Season Shirt, Thoughts?

A day after rivals Manchester United unveiled their new home shirt, Arsenal have followed suit.

Made by giant German kit maker Adidas just like Manchester United’s, the dominantly red and white stripes home jersey costs a little more.

An authentic adult home and away shirt are priced at Ksh10,000 a piece – Ksh1000 more than United’s before factoring in shipping and other costs.

The prices are the same for women’s home and away stripes.

A replica home or away shirt retails at Ksh6,500 exclusive of other costs.

Your thoughts?

