Arsenal, Spurs Iced Over Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Tottenham’s Women’s Super League match at Arsenal on Saturday has been postponed because of a “significant number” of coronavirus cases among the Spurs squad.

The match was set to take place at the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium, home of the Gunners’ men’s team, rather than the women’s usual home of Meadow Park with a capacity of 4,500.

Spurs also had their game against Chelsea on Wednesday postponed.

