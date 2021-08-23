Arsenal Shattered Own Record In Chelsea Defeat

Arsenal lost their second consecutive Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners went down 2-0 to the European champions with Belgian forward of Congolese decent Romelu Lukaku scoring on his second debut.

According to OptaJoe, the defeat meant Arsenal have for the first time in the history lost two opening games without scoring a goal.

“In what is their 118th campaign in England’s top four tiers, Arsenal have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history.”

0 – In what is their 118th campaign in England's top four tiers, Arsenal have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history. Damaged. pic.twitter.com/mlXMGzPLvt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

Lukaku, who was returning to Chelsea for the first time in 10 years, scored his 114th Premier League goal, making him the 20th highest top scorer in the competition.

“Romelu Lukaku has scored his 114th Premier League goal, overtaking Ian Wright to become the competition’s 20th highest scoring player. Lukaku has also become the eighth non-Englishman to score 50+ goals both home and away in the competition.”

114 – Romelu Lukaku has scored his 114th Premier League goal, overtaking Ian Wright to become the competition's 20th highest scoring player. Lukaku has also become the eighth non-Englishman to score 50+ goals both home and away in the competition. Romaissance. pic.twitter.com/moWMFEGpfW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

