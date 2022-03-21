Arsenal ‘Reject’ Aubameyang, Now Barca’s Cornerstone

Stripped off the captaincy over alleged misconduct and later found surplus requirements by coach Mikel Arteta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Arsenal on a sour note in January.

Three months later, the Gabonese goal machine has rediscovered his scoring mojo and is quickly establishing himself as the man at Camp Nou as far as goals are concerned.

His splendid run of form, which now stands at nine goals out of nine games, was crowned last night with a brace and assist in one of the games fiercest rivalries, the El Clasico.

Aubayemang was proposed to five different clubs in January before Barcelona decided to sign him.

He also received a bid from Al-Nassr but wanted to wait for a top European club and show his value again. He has surely paid XAVI’s trust in him.

