Arsenal Have Little To Celebrate To Mock Others, Says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Arsenal have little “to celebrate” after they appeared to mock Tottenham’s Premier League defeat at Sheffield United on social media.

Highlights of Arsenal’s FA Cup win at the Blades on Facebook were captioned: “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.”

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble,” said the Spurs boss.

Arsenal are seventh in the top flight, with Spurs four points back in 10th.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since the Invincibles season of 2003-04, with their last major honour coming when they lifted the FA Cup for a record 13th time in 2017.

Tottenham reached the Champions League final in 2019 but have not lifted a piece of domestic silverware since winning the League Cup in 2008.

Arsenal have also won the league on six occasions since Spurs’ last top-flight title in 1960-61.

However, Mourinho believes attempts to poke fun at Tottenham say more about Arsenal than it does his club.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” Mourinho added.

“They don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that.”

