Arsenal Reportedly Joins Chase For Brazilian Philippe Coutinho’s Signature

English Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly interested in the services of Philippe Coutinho.

According to le10Sport.com, the Gunners have contacted the Brazilian’s agent Kia Joorabchian for talks.

Coutinho is on loan to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, a deal which is expected to end in summer.

The Bavarians are however unwilling to part with Kshs 19billion to make the deal permanent and are pursuing other options.

“The Gunners have even made their arrangements to start the first discussions with his agent, Kia Joorabchian . A complex case for Arsenal , because it is very expensive. But Mikel Arteta dreams of being able to get his hands on Philippe Coutinho and make him his master at playing.”

Also reportedly eying the former Liverpool’s striker’s sign is Chelsea.

