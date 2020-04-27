Arsenal ‘Give Up’ Contract Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have reportedly given up contract talks with their skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is linked with a move away in summer.

Aubameyang, who will be free agent at the end of next season, in links with several clubs including La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool are also reported to be his next destination as well as Inter Milan of Italy.

The Gunners hitman is second only to Jamie Vardy in the Premier League scoring charts this season with 17 goals, and as he enters the final year of his contract, Arsenal are concerned they could lose him for nothing at the end of the next campaign.

Negotiations had been ongoing over a new deal, but the 30-year-old is believed to want an upgrade to his £200,000-a-week wages – which could prove difficult given the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Arsenal have now pulled out of the talks, according to the Express – with Inter reported to be the new frontrunners to sign him this summer.

In a message on his Instagram account, Aubameyang senior, Pierre-Francois Aubameyang posted a picture of his son signing his first contract with Arsenal in 2018, along with the caption: “You know what you have to do bro @aubameyang97.”

Arsenal are keen to keep their wage bill down, but know they face difficulties given the club’s top earner, Mesut Ozil, is on a £350,000-per-week deal.

