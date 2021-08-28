VIDEO: Glory Starved Arsenal Fans Celebrate Man City Goal

Arsenal’s start to the season moved from bad to worse when they lost their third straight match 5-0 at Manchester City early afternoon on Saturday.

To put the terrible run into perspective, the Gunners have soaked in nine goals without a response.

According to OptaJoe, “Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003-04, who went on to finish bottom of the table.”

-9 – Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003-04, who went on to finish bottom of the table. Demoralised. pic.twitter.com/dTeUawk56M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021

Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres (x2), Gabriel Jesus and Rodri all got on the score-sheet for City.

But it was the fourth goal by Rodri that left the whole stadium celebrating including Arsenal fans.

Arsenal fans sarcastically celebrated Rodri’s goal for Manchester City like they had scored in a moment that summed up their Premier League showing on Saturday.

Arsenal fans celebrating Rodri’s goal 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PzNJQfsSNz — Stan (@FutbolStan10i) August 28, 2021

