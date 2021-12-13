Arsenal Extend Lead With Win Over Leicester City

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League table with a routine victory over bottom side Leicester City in manager Lydia Bedford’s first game in charge.

Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema put Arsenal 2-0 up before Leicester defender Jemma Purfield was sent off.

Substitute Frida Maanum headed in two goals in two minutes after the break to extend Arsenal’s lead.

Victory means Arsenal pull four points clear of defending champions Chelsea.

Arsenal dominated possession early on and were rewarded when Nobbs fired in the opener from a Miedema cutback.

The Dutch striker then added a goal of her own when she was teed up from close range, before Purfield pulled back Arsenal forward Nikita Parris when she was racing through in a clear goalscoring opportunity.

That put Leicester on the back foot in the second half but they defended well for large periods until Maanum dealt two quick blows from crosses on each side.

Arsenal were able to capitalise on Chelsea’s shock defeat by Reading on Saturday to move four points clear of Emma Hayes’ side.

They also bounced back from successive defeats by Chelsea (in the FA Cup) and Barcelona (in the Champions League) in the past week.

Meanwhile, Leicester remain bottom of the table without a point in the WSL going into a crucial match with Birmingham City on 19 December, which could be a relegation decider.

