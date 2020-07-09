Arsenal Appeal Eddie Nketiah’s Red Card Against Leicester

Arsenal have appealed against striker Eddie Nketiah’s sending off in Tuesday’s draw with Leicester City.

Nketiah, 21, was initially booked for a challenge on defender Justin James.

But it was changed to a red card after referee Chris Kavanagh consulted with the video assistant referee and viewed the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

Nketiah is banned for three games and it is understood a decision will be made before Arsenal’s next fixture, which is at Tottenham on 12 July.

The Gunners host newly crowned champions Liverpool in another Premier League match after that, and then face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

England Under-21 international Nketiah’s case will be heard by a Football Association regulatory commission, which could increase the punishment to up to double the standard ban if it is decided the appeal “had no prospect of success” or “amounts to an abuse of process”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu