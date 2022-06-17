in SPORTS

Arsenal Acquire Portuguese Midfielder Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira, Arsenal
Midfielder Fabio Vieira Moving to Arsenal FC. [Courtesy]

Porto say they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal.

The Portuguese club released a statement saying Arsenal would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for Vieira with the rest in potential add-ons.

Vieira, 22, has yet to win a senior cap for Portugal but was voted player of the tournament at last year’s European Under-21 Championship.

Read: Fan Trouble: Police Will Not Take Action Following Vieira Attack

He provided a league-high 14 assists in the Primeira Liga last season.

Vieira also scored six goals in 27 league outings as he helped Porto claim the top-flight title in Portugal.

He has been capped 21 times by Portugal Under-21s and will become the Gunners’ third summer arrival, following USA goalkeeper Matt Turner and teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Arsenal FCFabio VieiraFC Porto

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

