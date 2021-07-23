Arrest of Two Judges Has Caused Anxiety Among Judicial Officers – CJ Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome has weighed in on the arrests of Justices Said Juma Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule that happened yesterday.

Through a statement, the Chief Justice has revealed that the arrests have caused anxiety among judges and judicial officers as so far, no formal report has been made to her as the head of the Judiciary.

Koome further assured judges and judicial officers that the independence of the judiciary and their constitutional duties are protected by the constitution.

Read: Judge’s Association in Court to Stop Prosecution of Justices Muchelule and Chitembwe

“The arrest of the two Judges has caused anxiety among Judges and Judicial Officers. I assure all Judges and Judicial officers that the independence of the Judiciary and their constitutional duties are protected by the Constitution. They should therefore continue discharging their duties without any fear in accordance with their oath of office, “read the statement.

The CJ further called for calmness as a statement will be issued at an opportune time after findings and investigations into the same have been completed.

Justices Chetambe and Muchelule were arrested yesterday by sleuths from the DCI and were grilled for a few hours over graft dealings.

Read Also: High Court Judges Aggrey Mchelule and Said Chitembwe Arrested

However, the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association (KMJA) swiftly moved to court blocking their prosecution.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, KMJA sought to have the police barred from rearresting the duo and charging them in court, pending hearing and determination of the petition.

In court documents, KMJA Secretary-General, Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto, said that the judges were ambushed in their chambers yesterday by unknown individuals. “Upon conclusion of the search, the inventory was fully signed on what was recovered which inventory disclosed the alleged bribery money was never found in the chambers,” reads court documents.



Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu