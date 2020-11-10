Arnold Origi: I’m Back To Make History Not Caps

Arnold Origi has stated he is back to the Harambee Stars fold to make history and not to earn caps.

Origi, who is currently without a club last featured for Stars in identical back to back 1-0 loses to Guinea Bissau in the 2017 AFCON qualifiers.

“I’m not back in the National team for caps. Kenya is home and it was never a closed chapter. I’m here to create history,” said Origi.

The 36-year-old recently parted ways with Finnish side HIFK Fotboll.

In his absence, Kenya has relied on St. George FC custodian Patrick Matasi and lately Ian Otieno of Zambia’s Zesco United to man the posts with mixed results.

Kenya is preparing to face Comoros in the 2022 Cameroon AFCON.

The first leg is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium with the return four days later in Comoros.

