Army Chopper Crashes In Kajiado, Goes Up In Flames

Image/Courtesy

An army aircraft has crashed and burst into flames in Oltinga area, Kajiado County with unconfirmed passengers.

Reports indicate that the accident happened at around 8 AM with Kajiado County Police Commander Muthuri Mwongera adding that it immediately burst into flames after crashing.

Further reports indicate that the chopper of registration No. Is MI-17 belongs to KDF and is believed that it had 23 passengers on board with no chances of survival.

“I have dispatched Kajiado West OCPD Vincent Kitili, to the scene in Oltinga to get us details,” Mwongera said.

Confirming the incident, the Kenya defense forces (KDF) said rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident comes barely two months after an aircraft crashed in Marsabit town around Kofia Mbaya area.

Sources privy to the details said that two of the occupants in the aircraft lost their lives. Among them was the pilot identified as John Mureithi.

The cause of the accident was not disclosed although reports indicated that it was could have been a result of foggy weather.

Plane Crash

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

