Armed Thug Lynched by Mob After Attacking Two Women in Ruai

An armed thug was today lynched by a mob after attacking two women at Capitol Hill Estate near Summer City in Ruai.

The events as unraveled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) happened at dawn where two ladies who were headed to work were attacked by three gun-toting thugs.

The two ladies identified as Anne Wanjiru and Lilian Mueni fell prey to the thugs but were saved by Sergeant Samuel Mutuku, who after witnessing the attack.

Swiftly, Sergeant Mutuku ordered the thugs to surrender failure of which he would open fire with his firearm, a Ceska semi-automatic pistol.

Read: Thugs Stage Daring Robbery at Equity Bank in Matuu

The thugs are said to have defied the order and while turning to attack the officer, one of them was shot. The other two others tried fleeing using a motorbike gateway that was 50 metres away, however, the bike did not start forcing them to escape on foot.

“He opened fire, seriously injuring one of them as the others took flight. With one thug down, a determined Mutuku pursued the fleeing duo for a short distance but they jumped on a getaway motorbike that was 50 metres away,” the DCI said.

Read Also: Robbery Suspect Set Ablaze by Irate Mob in Murang’a

An irate mob then quickly descended on the wounded thug with blows and kicks killing him on the spot.

The getaway motorbike registration number KMFL 494T, was impounded as detectives dig more details into the identity of the suspects.

A mobile phone that had been snatched from one of the victims was recovered from the suspect. Also recovered were a long sword and a machete.

The getaway motorbike registration number KMFL 494T, was impounded as detectives dig more details into the identity of the suspects. A mobile phone that had been snatched from one of the victims was recovered from the suspect. Also recovered was a long sword and a machete. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 5, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...