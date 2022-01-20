Armed Thug Gunned Down After Accosting Varsity Student In Githurai

A suspected thug was gunned down and five others injured after police officers on patrol busted them attacking a 22-year old student in Nairobi’s Githurai 44 area on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), John Ndegwa, a student at Kiambu Institute of Science & Technology, was accosted by the gang of six machete-wielding young men, who roughed him up before stealing from him his mobile phone and Sh10,000 in cash.

Police said Ndegwa was a visitor in Githurai and he had just dropped his brother’s resume at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, for consideration for a job before he was attacked in the 2pm incident.

Before the harrowing ordeal, Ngegwa had decided to take a walk along the busy Thika Superhighway towards Githurai.

“As he approached the populous township, he looked for a place to have lunch before coming face to face with the terror gang that wreaks havoc in the area. Unbeknownst to the new visitor in Githu, he had wandered into Majengo area where small-time thugs had attempted to establish their local fiefdom but failed after a Police Post was established in the area,” said DCI.

The thugs, DCI said, first asked the victim to buy them cigarettes and he obliged by giving them Sh100. They then left him to enter a nearby food kiosk and have lunch, before ungratefully attacking him after he left the kiosk.

Luckily, cops who were on patrol immediately rushed to the scene after the victim raised alarm, accosting the thugs who took flight to different directions.

“However, one thug drew a homemade pistol capable of firing and shot at the fast-approaching constables, who immediately dashed down and wasted no time in returning fire, fatally wounding the suspect believed to be the gang’s commander,” DCI added.

The other five suspects managed to escape albeit with gunshot wounds.

The officers, however, managed to recover the student’s phone from the deceased.

The body of the suspect was moved to City mortuary pending identification.

Meanwhile, police are still pursuing the suspects still at large.

“We are cautioning medical practitioners to report anyone who walks into any medical facility seeking treatment for gunshot injuries,” DCI added.

