Armed Robber in Shootout With Cops Killed in South B

An armed robber was last night gunned down after a shootout with police officers in Nairobi’s South B area.

The robber who had two other accomplices had staged a robbery at South B’s Transtowers building when the officers got wind of the incident.

The officers then responded to the distress calls and opened fire when the robber defied orders and fired at them.

“A manhunt then ensued as the three officers in a hatchback combed the area in search of the suspects who were operating on a motorbike. After an hour without any success, they parked their vehicle by a perimeter wall surrounding one of the buildings and switched off its lights, camouflaging the dark versatile beast that is synonymous with detectives hunting down dangerous criminals in the city,” the DCI said.

A fierce shootout then ensued with the officers fatally wounding the thug while his accomplices disappeared towards Shimo La Tewa slums.

A browning pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition was recovered with detectives still pursuing the other accomplices who fled.

The body of the deceased is currently at City Mortuary awaiting identification.

