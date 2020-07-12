Armed Goons Attack Ford Kenya Headquarters As Leadership Row Gets Messy

Armed goons attacked Ford Kenya Headquarters in Nairobi on Sunday morning escalating leadership wrangles within the party.

Reports indicate that the group of youth allied to party Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu’s camp attempted a take over of the party headquarters with the intention of handing them over to Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi in fresh attempts to kick out party boss Moses Wetangula.

The group was repulsed by youth allied to Wetangula.

Property of unknown value was destroyed during the chaotic morning with police recovering crude weapons.

Wamunyinyi was elected by Eseli’s camp to replace Wetangula in May but faced opposition from the Bungoma Senator’s camp.

Eseli’s camp had attempted to oust Wetangula on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, the law and moral impropriety. The leaders accused the party boss of failing to foster party unity.

Wetangula moved to the Political Parties Tribunal to challenge the changes terming them as illegal and orchestrated by imposters.

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu later withdrew a gazette notice that had published MP Wamunyinyi as the new Ford Kenya party leader.

Ms Nderitu asked the rival factions to resolve their dispute internally.

