Argument Between Brothers In Marakwet East Turns Ugly As Neighbour Killed

A heated argument between two brothers turned fatal after one of the siblings shot a neighbour who had come to separate them with an arrow in Kipchumwa, Marakwet East.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Joel Kitum Kipkore and Onesmus Kemboi Kipkore were feuding over a family debt of one cow on Saturday.

All of a sudden, Onesmus picked a bow and arrow and aimed the arrow at his elder brother. He missed and fatally injured Edwin kibor.

“He, unfortunately, missed his target and the arrow went for Edwin Kibor’s left leg, a good neighbour who had come to separate the two,” DCI said.

Kibor was immediately rushed to Endo mission hospital where he succumbed to the injury.

Following the incident, police said, irate villagers and family members of the deceased set ablaze 12 houses and eight granaries belonging to families associated with the assailant who immediately fled to a nearby forest.

Police have launched a manhunt for Onesmus who is still at large.

Meanwhile, elders from the Marakwet community met and contained the situation, stopping further destruction of property as investigations into the incident continue.

