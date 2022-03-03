Archbishop Anthony Muheria Asks Politicians to Keep ‘Dirty Money’ Away from Churches

Catholic Diocese of Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on politicians to stop donating ‘dirty money’ in churches.

The Archbishop called on Christians to ensure money gotten with ill intent does not make way to church. He was speaking at Our Lady of Consolata Catholic Cathedral in Nyeri town during Ash Wednesday.

He further called on Christians to keep off evil dealings that involve corruption, taking and issuance of bribes.

“And I always say, I wish I had a litmus paper that I can use to separate such money. It is not always about the amount, it’s about its source that could be questionable,” he said.

Muheria’s remarks come just a week after the Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked religious leaders to intensify the fight against corruption by refusing donations from corrupt politicians.

Speaking in Sagana, Uhuru castigated his deputy for misusing electorates’ money. He touched on the missing Sh3 million meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams and called on Ruto to account for it.

He added that the people pretending to be Christians are the same ones looting the public coffers and accused religious leaders of being blinded by looted funds in order to manipulate the public.

“How, as religious leaders, can you receive money stolen from Sh3 billion meant for construction of dams in Elgeyo Marakwet to mislead our people just because you have received Sh2 million. You’d rather receive Sh100 that I have genuinely earned than Sh1 million that has been stolen,” said the president.

DP William Ruto has been at the forefront in giving church donations despite facing criticism from leaders across the country.

According to Ruto, his political opponents are against his way of worship but he is not going to stop anytime soon.

In July last year, he said he is looking forward to the day he will be making donations in the church in millions and billions of shillings.

“We are looking forward to the day when we will not be taking thousands, when we will not be taking millions but when we will be taking billions to church.”

