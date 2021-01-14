Appointing Caroline Karugu As DG Was A Mistake – Nyeri Governor Kahiga

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga reckons he made a mistake appointing Caroline Karugu as his deputy.

On Thursday, the county boss said his deputy is not involved in his administration as she is busy doing other things.

“She is not involved in my government at all. She is busy doing other things. She is just our deputy governor by name but we never see her. She never comes to work,” Kahiga said.

Last year, Karugu distanced herself from a pit latrine billboard erected by the governor and Konyu Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Eric Mwangi.

The DG said the billboard was a cheap publicity stunt that was ill-advised.

“I wish to disassociate from these persistent cheap publicity stunts and I consider them extremely unfortunate and ill-advised,” she said.

Karugu was appointed as DG after Kahiga took office following the death of Dr Wahome Gakuru in 2017.

Gakuru died in a road accident along Thika Road in November 2017.

