in NEWS

Appointing Caroline Karugu As DG Was A Mistake – Nyeri Governor Kahiga

nyeri governor, caroline karugu
Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu. [Courtesy]

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga reckons he made a mistake appointing Caroline Karugu as his deputy.

On Thursday, the county boss said his deputy is not involved in his administration as she is busy doing other things.

“She is not involved in my government at all. She is busy doing other things. She is just our deputy governor by name but we never see her. She never comes to work,” Kahiga said.

Last year, Karugu distanced herself from a pit latrine billboard erected by the governor and Konyu Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Eric Mwangi.

nyeri governor
Nyeri Toilet Billboard. [Courtesy]
The DG said the billboard was a cheap publicity stunt that was ill-advised.

“I wish to disassociate from these persistent cheap publicity stunts and I consider them extremely unfortunate and ill-advised,” she said.

Karugu was appointed as DG after Kahiga took office following the death of Dr Wahome Gakuru in 2017.

Gakuru died in a road accident along Thika Road in November 2017.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Caroline KaruguGovernor Mutahi KahigaNyeri COunty

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenyan Passport Drops From Top 10 Most Powerful In Africa

Individual Consent Required Before Collection of Personal Covid-19 Information- Data Commissioner