Appoint Six Judges – CJ Koome Tells President Uhuru as She Warns of Judiciary Capture

Chief Justice Martha Koome wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the “rejected” six judges.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of Daniel Musinga as the Court of Appeal president, Koome said the moment was “bitter, sweet” since four judges who were supposed to be sworn in were absent.

She was referring to justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Joel Ngugi, who were rejected by the head of state over integrity issues.

“I’m a judge and I do not want to enter into any controversy but I’m duty bound to reiterate this position and call on (President) Uhuru to appoint the remaining six judges,” she said.

She also stated that the third arm of the government was in danger but declined to name the individuals behind the its capture.

Addressing National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi, the CJ expressed disappointment in the money allocated to the judiciary in the budget that was read on Thursday.

Koome said that the Sh17 billion allocation was too little.

“If we have to tackle backlog of cases and adopt technology to enhance efficiency and improve infrastructure and taking Justice closer to the people, we require funds allocated to the Judiciary,” she complained.

Further, the president of the Supreme Court wondered why the Ministry of Health has not flagged the judiciary as a health hazard.

According to her, the buildings are in deplorable condition.

Last week, Koome asked the President to appoint the six judges citing backlog of cases.

Then, the CJ distanced herself from the appointment process saying she had nothing to do with it.

“I am aware that on 11th January 2014 the JSC recommended the appointment of 25 nominees as Judges, and on 27th June 2014 the President initially appointed 11 of them and subsequently appointed the remaining 14,” she stated.

“We call upon H.E. the President to similarly appoint the remaining 6 Judges because the Judiciary is still in dire need as the backlog of cases is increasing. We should find a lasting solution so that moving forward, this kind of delay and misunderstanding will be a thing of the past.”

