Applications Open for Facebook Community Accelerator Program for Users in Kenya, Nigeria and SA

Facebook is inviting community leaders from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program. The program offers training, mentorship and up to $50,000 USD in funds to participants to enable them invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.

The aim of the Community Accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.

Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programmes and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.

Plan an initiative

Participants will identify an important initiative that will create a positive impact on the broader world and develop a plan to mobilize their community around their goal. Initiatives will be shared with potential partners, mentors and a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and receive public recognition.

Participants will then spend three months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.

Says Kiran Yoliswa, Partner Management Lead, Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook: “We’ve seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people. The Facebook Community leaders program will help to amplify their impact even more.”

How to apply

This program is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1,000 members. Applications open today, May 4 – 31, 2021.

