Apple’s iPad Pro 2021 Specs and Prices

Apple just launched its 2021 iPad Pro featuring the all new eight-core M1 processor, the same chip used in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, MacMini and the new iMac series.

The iPad Pro comes in two sizes:11 inches and 12.9 inches. The latter comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, a mini LED screen. One of the most prominent features is the iPad Pro’s addition of a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that is a game changer when it comes to video calls.

2020 saw an influx of videoconferencing tools and facilities due to the pandemic, and the iPad Pro’s tilting camera makes it even easier for users when moving around. The latest iPad Pro also comes with 5G connectivity and support for thunderbolt 3 and USB 4.

Category 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) Screen type 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display 11-inch Liquid Retina display Resolution 2732 x 2048 2388 x 1668 Front camera 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Rear camera 12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide) 12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide) Stylus support Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) Keyboard support Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards Port Thunderbolt / USB 4 Thunderbolt / USB 4 Processor Apple M1 chip Apple M1 chip Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB Weight 1.5 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.51 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular) 1.03 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.04 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular) Price (Wi-Fi) $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,799 / $2,199 $799 / $899 / $1,099 / $1,499 / $1,899 Price (Wi-Fi + Cellular) $1,299 / $1,399 / $1,599 / $1,999 / $2,399 $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,699 / $2,099 Authentication Face ID Face ID Battery life 10 hours 10 hours Misc. LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jack LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jackC

The 11-inch iPad Pro retails at $799 while the 12.9-inch model retails at $1,099. 5G connectivity costs an additional $200.

