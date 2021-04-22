in TECH

Apple’s iPad Pro 2021 Specs and Prices

Photo courtesy

Apple just launched its 2021 iPad Pro featuring the all new eight-core M1 processor, the same chip used in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, MacMini and the new iMac series.

The iPad Pro comes in two sizes:11 inches and 12.9 inches. The latter comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, a mini LED screen. One of the most prominent features is the iPad Pro’s addition of a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that is a game changer when it comes to video calls.

2020 saw an influx of videoconferencing tools and facilities due to the pandemic, and the iPad Pro’s tilting camera makes it even easier for users when moving around. The latest iPad Pro also comes with 5G connectivity and support for thunderbolt 3 and USB 4.

Read: Apple Urges iPhone, iPad Users to Update OS

Category12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)11-inch iPad Pro (2021)
Screen type12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display11-inch Liquid Retina display
Resolution2732 x 20482388 x 1668
Front camera12 megapixels12 megapixels
Rear camera12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide)12 megapixels (10-megapixel ultrawide)
Stylus supportApple Pencil (2nd-gen)Apple Pencil (2nd-gen)
Keyboard supportMagic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboardsMagic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards
PortThunderbolt / USB 4Thunderbolt / USB 4
ProcessorApple M1 chipApple M1 chip
Storage128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB128 / 256 / 512GB / 1 / 2TB
Weight1.5 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.51 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular)1.03 pounds (Wi-Fi) / 1.04 pounds (Wi-Fi + Cellular)
Price (Wi-Fi)$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,799 / $2,199$799 / $899 / $1,099 / $1,499 / $1,899
Price (Wi-Fi + Cellular)$1,299 / $1,399 / $1,599 / $1,999 / $2,399$999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,699 / $2,099
AuthenticationFace IDFace ID
Battery life10 hours10 hours
Misc.LIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jackLIDAR, ProMotion, Wi-Fi 6, 5G millimeter-wave, four-speaker system, no headphone jackC

The 11-inch iPad Pro retails at $799 while the 12.9-inch model retails at $1,099. 5G connectivity costs an additional $200.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

appleiPad Pro 2021

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jane Muthoni [photo/Courtesy]

Widow of Slain Kiiru Boys Principal Convicted of Murder