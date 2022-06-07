Apple’s Unveils iOS 16 with Personalized Options, iMessage Updates

Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 16 for iPhone during the Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 that was held on Monday. The OS, which has been in Beta testing will be released toward the end of the year. The OS promises a series of upgrades including personalized options, a lock screen with widgets and updates to Messages.

Among the updates are the ability to customize fonts and colours on the iPhone’s lock screen, and the ability to add widgets and configure multiple lock screens that you can switch between by swiping across the screen. Users’ notifications will be displayed differently too, as they roll in at the bottom of the screen, as opposed to the regular pile-up across the screen.

Users will also be able to assign different focus modes to different lock screens. Apple’s wallpapers have also been updated, with animated and Pride-themed options available. The screen also feature a ‘live activities’ feature which will display ongoing events such as Uber rides in a single tile.

Another major update is on Messages. iOS 16 will allow users to recall or unsend messages, edit typos from sent messages and mark a message thread as unread so you can come back to it later. Another interesting feature coming to Messages is SharePlay , which allows users to sync their Apple Music playlists.

Apple’s Live Text feature is making its way to video. When you use Live Text in photos or videos, you will also have access to more actions. iOS 16 will also support multi-stop routing on Apple maps.

To allow users share photos and media with friends and family, the company is adding shared iCloud photo libraries which can be shared by up to six users. Photos will also include suggestions for sharing, and image edits and keywords will be synced across all users.

