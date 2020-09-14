Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 Unveiling Expected in Apple’s Sept 15 Digital Event

Apple is expected to unveil new products and speculations are rife that the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 will be in the line up in its digital event slated for September 15.

Apple earlier announced that it would unveil its 5G iPhone 12 a few weeks later than usual this year. Usually, the company unveils its iPhone in September, meaning that it might not be among the products slated in tomorrow’s unveiling. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone might not be released until October.

In typical style, the company does not mention what it intends to reveal during the digital event. The only hint that Apple sent out with its invitations said “Time flies” which many speculate to mean the release of the Apple Watch 6.

Read: Apple To Launch Subscription Services With New iPhones In October

The watch is not expected to differ so much from its predecessor, save for a few features that could be added to the smart watch. An expected addition is the SpO2 sensor which tracks oxygen levels in the blood, already present in most 2020 smartwatches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Some rumours suggest that the watch could come with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the display. Other rumours hints that the watch could also come with a temperature sensor.

The iPad Air 4 is also not expected to feature any drastic improvements, but speculations are rife that it could ditch the Lightning port for USB-C and debut a bigger screen from 10.5-inch to an 11-inch display.

Read also:Here Is A Sneak Peek Of Additional Features and Widgets On iOS 14 Update

The iPad Air 4 is also rumoured to switch from a Touch ID in the home button to a Face ID for biometric authentication. The iPad could get four stereo speakers and pack the A14-equivalent chipset expected in the iPhone 12.

Apple recently became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to surpass $2 trillion in market value.

Apple’s new watch and iPad Air 4 may be intriguing but the company is still banking on the release of its new 5G iPhones for profitability. At least four different iPhone 12 models are set for release.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu