Apple Warns Users against Attaching iPhones to Powerful Motorbikes

Apple has warned iPhone users against exposing their iPhones to motor cycle vibrations as the phone’s camera system may be impaired.

The tech giant issued the warning, saying the phones should not be attached to powerful motorbikes. The engine vibrations from such bikes can interfere with the optical image stabilization or closed loop autofocus system.

The warning comes after a number of motorbike users complained of the damages after attaching the iPhones on their bikes.

Apple says that affected camera systems are “designed to improve picture quality by counteracting movement, vibrations, and the effects of gravity.”

However, high-volume or high-power motorcycle engines generate intense high amplitude vibrations which are transmitted to the phone through the frame and handlebars.

“Direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos,” it says. Most people who attach their iPhones to the bikes do it for navigation, but now they will have to seek an alternative.

