Apple Users Report Issues Of Overheating After Updating to iOS 14

Apple’s latest update, iOS 14 rolled out globally last week. KahawaTungu ran a step by step guide on how to update your iPhone with the latest iOS update. However, iOS updates are known to cause a few challenges and this latest one is no exception.

Apple users have taken to Twitter to report issues they are facing with the latest iOS 14 update. One of the common tweets going round indicates that iPhones are overheating due to the update. The problem seems rampant with a wide range of iPhones from the oldest, iPhone 6S to iPhone 11. Users are also complaining of battery drain after the update.

One user tweeted, “Finished upgrading my iPhone 6s to iOS 14 about two hours ago. Now the battery is charging extremely slowly and the phone is constantly hot to the touch. What gives?!”

Some users reported that they did not experience the problem with iOS 14 Public beta but once the operating system was globally released, their iPhone started overheating. This could indicate that the OS could have undergone a few changes before the global release.

iPhone users may have to find a way around the issue or wait for an update from Apple, as it is reportedly almost impossible to downgrade to an older operating system after updating to the latest.

Apple’s Support team responded to a user reassuring them that it’s normal for iPhones to become warm after an update.

“It’s normal for the iPhone to become warm after an update like this. Reach out to us if you continue to have these issues after 48 hours.” the Company tweeted.

