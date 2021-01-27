Apple Urges iPhone, iPad Users to Update OS

Apple has urged all iPad and iPhone users to update their operating systems to fix security bugs that could have already been exploited by hackers.

The company wrote on its webpage that three security bugs could have already been exploited. Without delving into details, they wrote “Apple does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available.”

The compromised bugs are part of an exploit chain, meaning the hackers would need further access to more bugs to execute. Apple declined to comment further on the issue.

The company rolled out the security patches to be updated on Tuesday as part of its new iOS 14.4 software. Apple attributed two security issues to its WebKit, an open-source browser engine used by Safari and iOS browsers.

“A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution,” the company said in the description notes. An apple developer framework named Kernel was also affected by the bug.

According to Apple, the security issue was brought to their attention by an anonymous researcher. Although Apple is considered to have the most secure devices, they are not immune to bugs.

Last year, Google researchers reported finding several websites with codes that allowed hackers to infiltrate iPhones. A bug in the iOS13 also allowed hackers to access contacts bypassing the requirement for a passcode or biometric identification.

Apple did not come out regarding the issue, only admitting to the issue several months later.

