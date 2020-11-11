Apple Unveils Macs With New M1 Processor

In its “One More thing” event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled its latest Macs with the new M1 processor. The company had earlier announced that it is moving away from its custom intel processors. The M1 processor is now used to power the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and MacMini models.

The M1 chip is similar to the iPhone 12 and iPad Air most recent processor, with four cores each on high performance and high efficiency. The company says that these two factors will balance out longevity and power.

In the Macbook Air, the M1 processor will help optimize battery life with up to 15 hours of browsing and up to 18 hours of video. Apple says the processor speed is now three and a half times faster than with intel-based model and graphics are also five times faster. The Company says that the new 13 inch MacBook Pro is up to three times faster than the best intel machine in the market.

The M1 processor is also said to have a dedicated circuitry for graphics and AI processing. The cooling fan built into the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini will also allow the M1 run at top speed for a longer period.

Other higher end Macs are also slated to feature the M1 processor as from next year as Apple revealed that it is gradually switching from intel processors for all its personal computers.

Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, revealed that the tech giant’s goal with the new processor is to achieve “industry leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on performance efficiency.” He was speaking at Apple’s third virtual unveiling event this year.

