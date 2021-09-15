Apple Unveils iPhone 13 with Longer Battery Life, iPad and Watch 7

Apple unveiled its latest smartphone series, iPhone 13 during the “California Streaming” virtual event Tuesday night.

The iPhone 13 runs on Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip, delivering up to 15.8 trillion operations per second. It comes with a 20 percent notch or smaller display cutout. It also comes with improved battery life, lasting 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 comes with a 28 percent brighter display than iPhone 12, and an improved camera system. The rear camera now appears diagonally instead of the vertical alignment common with most phones.

Apple says the camera can now capture more light and colour. Videos get a new cinematic mode that automatically changes focus to give a film-like quality.

It comes in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and Product Red colours.

The iPhone 13 mini also comes with similar features. It is expected to retail at $699 (Sh76,890) while the iPhone 13 with 128 GB of storage is expected to retail at $799 (Sh87,890)

Read: Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Featuring 4K Screen, 5G Capabilities and more

The new iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have performance and battery life upgrades.

According to Apple, the high end phones also run on on the five-course GPU A15 Bionic chip, providing 50 percent more enhanced graphic performance compared to other phones.

The iPhone 13 Pro uses ProMotion technology. This adapts the frame rate depending on the phone usage, preserving battery life or providing a faster frame rate.

The cameras have also been improved providing faster shutter speeds, better portrait photos using the telephoto lens and 2.2X low light improvement compared to iPhone 12 pro.

The iPhone 13 pro cameras also have the ability to capture macro photos, which give users close distance super detailed photos.

Read: Why iPhone 12 Pro is Ideal for Video and Photo Lovers

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro will have a 1.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12 pro’s and 2.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12 pro max.

The iPhone Pro range comes in graphite, gold, silver and Sierra blue colours. Prices for iPhone 13 Pro start at $999 (Sh109,890) and $1,099 (Sh120,890) for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Both iPhones will be available to preorder from Friday and will be released into the market later this month.

During the event, Apple also announced the iPad, iPad mini and Watch 7. The iPad is expected to go on sale from next week and the Watch 7 at a later date.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...