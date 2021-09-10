Apple to Unveil iPhone 13 in Sept 14 Virtual Event

Apple has sent out invitations for a “California Streaming” event to be held at 8pm on September 13. The invitation does not give any clues, but the company is expected to unveil the latest iPhone and present a bunch of devices during the event.

It is still not clear if the next series will be named the iPhone 13, as is expected. However the new series phone is expected to be a subtle evolution of the iPhone 12. Better cameras are expected in the series with ultra-wide sensors improved stabilization. Speculation is rife that the iPhone 13 will also come with the A15 chip upgrade, a larger battery and satellite call support for activation in emergency cases. The Watch 7 is also expected to make an appearance at the event.

Last year, Apple held three separate events to unveil its watches, iPads, iPhones and Macs. Unlike the other years, the company delayed the unveiling of iPhone 12 to October. Things are seemingly back on track this year as the event is back to its regular September slot.

Apple, Samsung, and other tech companies opted for virtual releases throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and the trend is still on this year.

The Apple event will be broadcasted through the Apple website. Interested parties can also follow the event on social media

