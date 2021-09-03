Apple to Ask Users for Permission Before Displaying Personalized Ads in iOS 15

Apple has added a new update on iOS 15 that will see it ask users for permission before displaying personalized ads. The company used to collect information from users based on their App store activities and what they searched for and read on Aple News.

However, Apple now says it will ask users for permission before tracking them, and ask them to opt-in to personalized ads. In its iOS 14 release last year, Apple said it would give users more control over their data and how it is used.

As a result, all developers are now required to ask for users’ permission before tracking their activities. Apple has now set the same standards for itself.

Apple users who already have iOS 15 Beta have confirmed that the personalized ads prompt comes once the App store is opened. The company explains that the ads will help users discover relevant products, services and apps while protecting privacy. This is because the ads are generated using identifiers on the device, and are not linked to the Apple ID.

