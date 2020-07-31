Apple Reveals Sales Were Hurt By Pandemic, Confirms Delay In iPhone 12 Launch

Apple Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook, said that the Coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on iPhone sales and wearable devices compared to iPad and Mac.

Cook said iPad and Mac sales were probably boosted due to the lockdown and an increase in remote learning.

“There is a shift that occurs online, but online doesn’t fully make up for the offline loss,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Despite the comparison, Cook said that iPhone sales were better than expected, climbing 1.7 per cent to 26.4 billion in the fiscal third quarter, topping the 21.3 billion projection.

The first three weeks of April were particularly slow for iPhone sales, which picked up in May and June.

“The iPad had the best June in eight years while Mac had a June quarter record,’ he said.

Read: How to Use Your iPhone’s Inbuilt Scanner While Working From Home

Meanwhile, Apple CFO, Luca Maestri confirmed that the launch of iPhone 12 would be delayed.

“Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later”. Maestri said.

The new devices are slotted for an unveiling in September, however, Maestri did not give any reasons for the delay, or when exactly the devices would be available for sale.

Reports indicate that 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be built with 128GB or 256GB worth of storage and that 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Read Also: Apple Launches File-sharing Feature on iCloud For iPhone and Mac

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider said that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 (Kshs 69,900) while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749 (Kshs 80,700). The 6.1-inch device will also ship with a dual camera setup at the rear.

Rumour has it that iPhone 12’s flagship model will be the first to feature 5G connectivity. The smartphone is also expected to have an LCP antennae design, which was first spotted on the iPhone X in 2017, but has not been rolled out to every iPhone model.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu