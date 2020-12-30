Apple Rumoured To Be Working on a Foldable iPhone

Apple is rumoured to be testing a new iPhone concept with a foldable screen in one of its supply chain units. Jon Prosser of Front Page tech announced that Apple’s Cupertino-based major had developed a prototype iPhone that has a hinge in the middle.

Prosser said it is currently being tested at Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China.

Prosser shared a concept image of the foldable iPhone with similar designs to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The iPhone is poised to flip to reveal a big display with a smaller display on the outer shell as well.

The concept phone is designed to show what Apple might be working on, even though it may not portray the exact design that the company is working on.

According to the leak, Apple may release its first foldable iPhone in 2022 or 2023 and not next year. The handset is also expected to be 5G ready.

