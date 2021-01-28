Apple Privacy Notifications to Start Rolling Out around March, 2021

Apple has announced plans to roll out its new privacy notifications on most iPhones as soon as March 2021. The new privacy policy has faced sharp criticism from major digital advertising firms including Facebook, which claims it will negatively affect business.

The notifications will be sent out one time and will require app developers to ask for users’ permission before the app can track their activities “across other companies’ websites and apps. Digital advertising experts said the move will encourage more users to deny the apps permission.

Apple announced the development in June 2020 but delayed it to allow digital advertising firms to adjust. Although Facebook protested the move, they said that they will show the pop-up as they did not want Apple iPhone users to lose access.

According to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Apple has “every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work.” He said the move could start hurting the social media platform’s earnings in the first quarter of 2020.

On its part, Google avoided showing the warning by ceasing practices including the use of the Apple-supplied tracking identifier that would make it a requirement.

To make it easier, Apple also decided to offer an alternative technology to help advertisers get paid clicks and taps without engaging in practices that it considers as tracking. During its Quarter 4 earnings call on Wednesday, Apple disclosed that it will provide new tools such as a way to attribute clicks made on video ads.

