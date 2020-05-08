Apple Music Celebrating Africa Month With the Best Playlists From the Continent

Apple is celebrating Africa month; and to do so, they have launched a campaign that will showcase the best playlists, artists and albums from all corners of the continent during the period.

The campaign comes after last week’s expansion of Apple Music into 52 additional countries. The expansion has given 33 African countries access to Apple Music.

The campaign features 15 exclusive guest playlists put together by some of Africa’s finest artists such as Angelique Kidjo, Jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim,, Afrobeats Star Davido and popular Kenyan Afro-pop group Sautisol, to name but a few. The playlist also includes the best African songs of all time.

In a press statement, Kidjo said, “African music is rich and diverse because Africa is a continent, not a country.”

“Africa’s music ranges from Uum Kulthum of Egypt down to Miriam Makeba of South Africa, with many distinct styles and subcultures in between. This playlist is not an exhaustive snapshot of all the important artists and genres, but is more like a journey through my musical life with the songs that inspired me and the many friendships I’ve found with my fellow African musicians.” She explained further.

Nigerian superstar Davido said, “Yes the world is currently in an odd place but I am staying positive and hoping for the best.”

“It has given me a chance to enjoy some of the good things of life that work normally does not let me enjoy as much. For example, spending time with my family, especially my fiancé and son! The tracks on this playlist have made our mini house parties a lit situation!”

Apple music has over 60 million songs and offers a free three month trial without any commitment and is also ad-free. It is available on iPhone and iPad and can also be downloaded for Android from the Google playstore.

