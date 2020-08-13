Apple To Launch Subscription Services With New iPhones In October

Apple is planning to unveil a bunch of subscription services along with the latest iPhone release in October this year, Bloomberg has reported. The services, dubbed ‘Apple One’ internally, will likely not necessarily be known as such.

The subscription will be tiered with the most basic comprising a combo of Apple Music and Apple TV, followed by an addition of Apple Arcade in the next tier, and addition of Apple News in the third tier and an addition of extra iCloud storage in the topmost tier.

The top tier subscription services are also rumoured to include an as-yet seen fitness subscription service from Apple. Users will be able to access virtual classes and workouts via an iOS app and on Apple TV.

Bloomberg reports that the services will mostly be marketed towards families and will work with Apple’s family sharing system which enables access of the services by up to six people. As is the norm with subscription services, buying for a family will be cheaper than buying as an individual.

Read: Apple Reveals Sales Were Hurt By Pandemic, Confirms Delay In iPhone 12 Launch

“For example, if a family subscribes today to all of Apple’s major services plus the highest iCloud storage tier, that would cost about $45 a month. A new bundle could knock more than $5 off that.” Bloomberg said in its post.

The exact details such as pricing and exact configuration have not been revealed yet, and changes could still be expected before the launch in October. There have been talks that Apple has been planning to offer subscription services since 2018 and it seems the plans are finally taking shape.

Apple has been looking to venture into recurring revenue from its services business for a few years now, especially with the decline of its device sales figures.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu