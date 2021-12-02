Apple Cuts Production of iPhone 13 Series Units to 80 Million Due to Chip Shortage

Apple is reportedly cutting production of its iPhone 13 series due to supply and demand issues brought about by shortage of chips.

According to The Verge the company intends to slash down the production targets by about 10 million. The company was targeting an increased production of 90 million units in the last three months of this year, up form from 75 Million units last year, but it’s manufacturing partners are grappling with a shortage of components.

Apple and Samsung are some of the largest chip buyers in the smartphone manufacturing industry. Despite their strong purchasing power, the chip shortage has resulted in suspension of several projects due to their unavailability. Car makers have had to halt production of some car models due to the same problem.

To make matters worse, major chipmakers indicate that due to the supply and demand levels, the issue could persist through 2023 and beyond.

Recently, Apple revealed that it had recorded the longest waiting period for iPhone 13 shipping.

Customers in the United States who account for more than a third of iPhone buyers faced delays of between 19 to 34 days in the second week after launch compared to 7 to 20 days in the first week. Both timelines are longer compared to the waiting times for iPhone 12.

Bloomberg reports that the devices are also listed as ‘currently unavailable in several Apple retail stores.

