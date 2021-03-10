Apple Cuts Down Production of iPhone 12 Mini Series Due to Low Orders

Apple has cut down the production of iPhone 12 mini by at least 70 percent in the first half of this year. The number makes up 20 percent of the planned productions of iPhone 12. Some suppliers have reported that they have been asked to stop the production of the iPhone 12 mini components, while other parts have been re-allocated to the production of iPhone Pro and Pro Max.

The Nikkei Asia also said that the production of two new Apple Silicon MacBooks which were due for mass production in May and June had been postponed to the second half of the year.

The cuts are not expected to affect the projected high volume production of iPhones in 2020. The company plans to produce 75 million units in the first half, and 230 million throughout the year. This is partly due to the fact that Apple was successful in booking top production capacity before the global chip shortage.

The latest report has been taken as an indicator that the iPhone 12 mini is not living up to expectations. Data by analysts showed that the model had made up just five percent of iPhone sales in the first half of January. The mini-series accounted for 10 to 15 percent of iPhone 12 orders.

Most users reportedly prefer bigger smartphones with bigger screens. For iPhone lovers, it seems those looking for cheaper options are happy to purchase previous models instead of going for the mini series.

