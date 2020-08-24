Apple Apologizes To WordPress And Reverses Requirement To Monetize On App Store

Apple has issued an apology after it emerged last week that the company had successfully forced WordPress to monetize its free app on their app store.

The move prompted a backlash from users upon learning that WordPress would be selling premium plans and domain names on iOS. This was to ensure that Apple gets its 30 per cent cut which they make from in-app purchases.

Apple has backed off the whole matter and issued an on-the-record apology saying that WordPress is not required to have in-app purchases.

“We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused,” Apple said in its statement.

Read: Apple To Launch Subscription Services With New iPhones In October

WordPress developer Matt Mullenweg last week reported on his social media that Apple required the app to have in-app purchases and they would be complying by adding in-app purchases. He issued the statement as an alert to WordPress users who would find a payment option on the app.

Apple had given WordPress 30 days to comply upon which anyone attempting to update their WordPress app would be forced to make purchases on the app.

Mullenweg tweeted on Sunday that Apple had reversed the requirement and the WordPress app would remain free for users as usual. He noted that bad news travelled faster, urging his followers to equally share the news of the reversal.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu