Apple Announces “One More Thing” Event for Nov.10 to Unveil Latest Macs

Apple has announced a “One More Thing” event slated for November 10. It is rumored that the company will unveil its new Macs with silicon based processors during the event.

Clues from Apple’s invitations point to the Mac which will not run on its custom intel processors that have been used since 2005. The teaser shows an animated brightly coloured shiny Apple logo rising up and closing, just like one would do when using a Mac.

Apple had previously announced that it would switch from intel processors to silicon-based CPUs by 2020. The tech giant revealed that it can get better performance with lower power consumption than it can with intel processors.

Although the company might start off with the silicon-based chip on its MacBook, its ambitions point towards a complete overhaul for the entire product line-up.

“One more thing” has been used by Apple before, particularly by former CEO Steve Jobs, for significant product announcements. The last time they used the phrase was for the announcement of the iPhone x in 2017.

