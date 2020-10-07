Apple Announces October 13 As The Release Date For iPhone 12

Apple has finally set the date for the official release of iPhone 12. The device, which is the latest in Apple’s iPhone series will be unveiled on October 13. Just like the September release of Apple watch 7 and iPad air 4, the event will be held virtually.

Apple usually unveils its latest device around September of every year. However, the company said that this year’s launch would be delayed by a few weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic which had disrupted business worldwide. The tech giant has also adjusted by hosting its events virtually through their website.

Apple has not given much detail on what to expect during Next week’s product launch. However, it is almost certain that the event is for its iPhone 12 release. The event’s tagline “Hi, Speed.” is most likely deciphered as Apple focusing on the power behind the series of devices, or the iPhone’s 5G capabilities.

There are also rumors that the event will debut at least four models under the iPhone 12 series. iPhone 12 mini at $649 (Sh70,500) , iPhone 12 at $749 (Sh81,300), iPhone 12 Pro at $999 (Sh108,500) and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1099 (Sh119,300). These will vary in specs and prices.

The event might also see the release of other Apple devices: the Airpods studio headphones and Apple Airtags.

