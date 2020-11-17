Apple and Google Join 6G Alliance As Network Starts Taking Shape

Apple and Google have joined the Next G alliance, a US trade group that consists of potential 6G Stakeholders. The group is managed by trade association, ATIS, and is due to convene this week.

The Next G alliance operates with a vision to “advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade while building on the long-term evolution of 5G.”

Despite the fact that some parts of the world are yet to be connected to the internet, especially in Africa and Asia, 6G is already becoming a reality.

Both Apple and Google have recently launched their 5G devices as the network rolls out globally. So far, at least 44 countries have already rolled out 5G as more tech companies develop devices ready for the servic.

Samsung, Ericsson and Huawei are currently the only countries to have expressed their intent on 6G. Due to the current tensions between US and China, Huawei is not eligible to join the Next G alliance.

The sanctions on the Chinese tech giant have also been a catalyst to the formation of the group, with the companies hoping to develop their own roadmap.

China has been at the forefront in rolling out 5G, creating a suspicious reliance on its framework. This has ultimately led to disintegration of its relationship with the western countries, which if left unresolved, could result in two incompatible 6G rollouts.

6G is expected to be at least 100 times faster than 5G. But we still have probably another decade before its fully developed or rolled out.

Besides, we are yet to experience 5G as the service is still not available in Kenya. Safaricom, Kenya’s top mobile provider, said it would start working on the network in 2021, with Huawei.

